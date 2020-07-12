LOOK: Black Lives Matter mural vandalized to say ‘All Lives Matter’

While protests continue in the spirit of Black Lives Matter, parts of a mural stating the slogan in Illinois, United States were painted over to instead state “All Lives Matter.”

The tribute was vandalized in the late evening last Tuesday, July 7, as per the Chicago Tribune the day after.

The word “Black” on the artwork was defaced to say “All,” as seen in local teacher-politician Anthony V. Clark’s post on Twitter on July 8.

So in Oak Park, IL, some racist coward defaced Black Lives Matter Mural, to say All Lives Matter. But is anyone really surprised? For all pandering communities & business are engaging in, until we are ready to risk & sacrifice, to work to change policy & systems, this is it pic.twitter.com/kLnWLQUKwo — Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) July 8, 2020

Authorities immediately washed the mural after seeing how it was vandalized. The report noted that the artwork was largely restored around 10 a.m. on the same day.

Officials have also planned to meet with the community’s arts council and the people who designed the painting to assess if more work has to be done to restore it to its original state.

Meanwhile, Camille Wilson White, executive director of the council, praised the authorities for cleaning the mural after it was vandalized.

“The public works department did a really good job of getting that [material] that was used to deface the mural up,” she said in the report. “It cleaned up really well. There are some areas that the artists eventually may want to look at restoring some of the paint.”

The mural is nearly 100 feet in width and its creation was spearheaded by artist Cullen Benso, Cortlyn Kelly and Franka Del Santo last month along with volunteers. According to the report, they spent two days working on it.

Following the incident, authorities stated that they have “gathered evidence they hope will identify the vandals” and have since launched an investigation. Ryan Arcadio/JB

