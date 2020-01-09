LOOK: Black Nazarene devotees flock to Quiapo Church

MANILA, Philippines — As the annual procession for the Feast of the Black Nazarene kicked off at the Quirino Grandstand before dawn on Thursday, thousands of devotees also flock to Quiapo Church to hear hourly masses.
Here is a peek of the situation in the vicinity of the Quiapo Church on Thursday morning.
Devotees of the Black Nazarene raise their hands in the air during the holding of the hourly Holy Mass at the Quiapo Church. (Cathrine Gonzales/INQUIRER.net)
Thousands of devotees gather in front of the Quiapo Church in Manila to hear the hourly mass for the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Thursday, January 9, 2020. (Cathrine Gonzales/INQUIRER.net)
A child devotee hands out towels he wiped onto a replica of the image of the Black Nazarene. (Cathrine Gonzales/INQUIRER.net)
Small replicas of the Black Nazarene are being sold in front of Quiapo Church. (Cathrine Gonzales/INQUIRER.net)
A woman sells sampaguita as devotees joining the Feast of the Black Nazarene walk past in Quiapo. (Cathrine Gonzales/INQUIRER.net)
