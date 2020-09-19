“LOOK: BLACKPINK lands on the cover of ‘Elle Magazine’”

According to Elle, BLACKPINK will share their journey in the music industry in its October issue.

K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK is on the cover of Elle magazine for its October issue.

“BLACKPINK in your area and on the cover of ELLE! For our October issue, the biggest girl group in the world—K-Pop stars Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo @blackpinkofficial—take us inside their journey to world domination,” Elle posted on its Instagram page on Thursday, September 17.

The cover shows the four members dressed in elegant black and white attire.

“From their history-making 2019 Coachella performance, to breaking YouTube records thanks to their loyal fanbase (shoutout #BLINKs), music’s next big thing is straight outta Seoul and soon to be everywhere,” Elle added.

As revealed in their Elle interview, Jennie said that they have been constantly in the studio recording songs.

“These days, we have no boundaries when it comes to work. Even on our days off, we’re basically at the studio recording,” Jennie stated.

BLACKPINK’s Elle magazine cover came just in time for the release of the girl group’s much anticipated studio album this coming October.

In August, they collaborated with American pop star Selena Gomez for their song “Ice Cream” off their upcoming record. It debuted at number 13, the group’s first single to land a spot in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100.

It was in June when they released their first single for their upcoming album titled “How You Like That.”