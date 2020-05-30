“LOOK: Brandon Vera throws support behind ABS-CBN in fight for franchise”

MMA star Brandon Vera has joined the chorus of celebrities expressing support for ABS-CBN.

On Instagram, the reigning ONE heavyweight champion shared a picture of himself with his clenched fist over his chest, as part of ABS-CBN’s campaign dubbed #LabanKapamilya where the network’s supporters are encouraged to post their photos online.

“Pasensya I’m late. I promise I’m here for this fight #LabanKapamilya,” he wrote in the caption.

On May 5, ABS-CBN was forced to halt its television and radio operations following a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) due to its lapsed franchise.

The House of Representatives on May 25 started hearings on long pending bills seeking to give ABS-CBN a fresh 25-year broadcast franchise.

The network has asked the Supreme Court for a temporary restraining order (TRO) to stop the implementation of NTC’s cease-and-desist order.