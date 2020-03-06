“LOOK: Bretman Rock meets Rihanna”

Filipino YouTuber Bretman Rock switched on his fan mode as he finally met his longtime idol, global pop icon Rihanna.

The two met at one of the events the “Diamonds” hitmaker held for her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, on Thursday, March 5 (PH time).

On Twitter and Instagram, Rock shared his fan moment by posting clips of him striking a pose with Rihanna, as well as funnily gushing about how he “felt Rihanna’s knees” and how she told him to “shut up.”

No offense but I just felt Rihanna’s knees — Bretman Rock 🐢 (@bretmanrock) March 5, 2020

AHHHHH Rihanna just told me to shut the fuck up… [email protected] talking again — Bretman Rock 🐢 (@bretmanrock) March 5, 2020

Rock, whose rise to stardom came through Instagram, is considered today as one of the most sought-after social media influencers with a strong following count of more than 14 million on image-sharing app Instagram alone.

He’s also a certified YouTube Gold Creative awardee with over seven million subscribers on his self-titled channel, which he launched back in 2012.