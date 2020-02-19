“LOOK: ‘Burado’ cast unite for first script read-through”

The cast of the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Burado” have come together for their first script read-through.

On Instagram Tuesday, production manager Carlina Dela Merced shared photos from the cast’s first table-read with Dreamscape head Deo Endrinal. It featured lead stars Julia Montes and Nadine Lustre, as well as co-actors Paulo Avelino and Zanjoe Marudo.

Noticeably absent was Thai actor Denkhun Ngamnet.

Details of the story have yet to be revealed, but “Burado”, to be directed by Emmanuel Palo (“ The General’s Daughter “) and Darnel Villaflor (“ Kadenang Ginto “), will look action-packed, going by the first official images of its cast released just last week.

As earlier announced, the cast includes Carmi Martin, Angel Aquino, Joko Diaz, Ina Raymundo, Lotlot de Leon, Matet de Leon, Raymond Bagatsing, Mccoy de Leon, Javi Benitez, and Kokoy de Santos.

According to Dreamscape head Deo Endrinal, “Burado” will be shot in several international locations, including the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, and India. The series is slated for a primetime release.