“LOOK: Carlo Aquino in holiday-themed shoot with partner, daughter”

Actor Carlo Aquino was a picture of a happy father when he, his partner Trina Candaza, and daughter Enola Mithi recently had a family shoot.

Actor Carlo Aquino was a picture of a happy father when he, his partner Trina Candaza, and daughter Enola Mithi recently had a family shoot.

Photos from the pictorial were shared by Nice Print Photography on Instagram this Wednesday, December 9.

“‘The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree, the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other,'” it said in the caption.

This is not the first time that Carlo, Trina, and their baby daughter had a family concept shoot.

Last October, the three also posed for a Halloween-themed pictorial.

Carlo, 35, introduced baby Enola to the public for the first time in September, sharing in a previous interview how his life changed drastically after becoming a father.

READ: Carlo Aquino, girlfriend welcome baby​

READ: Carlo Aquino on being a dad: ‘Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam’​

“Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam na hindi na ‘yung sarili mo ‘yung priority kung ‘di ‘yung mag-ina mo na, ‘yung family mo. Ang sarap na nagtratrabaho ka para sa kanila. Kasi ito, future ng anak ko ‘yung nakasalalay ‘di ba? Siyempre gusto mo maging stable, maging maayos kung saan siya mag-aaral, ‘yung mga ganung bagay,” he said.

“Kaya nung biglang nagkaroon ng problema ‘yung ABS-CBN, although hindi kami very vocal, nag-iiisip-isip na ako kung anong mga gagawin, kung anong career move ang dapat kong gawin. Kasi siyempre ayaw kong maging stagnant. Ayaw kong tumigil sa ganito na lang ako,” he added.

According to Carlo, he and his girlfriend did not deliberately plan to keep the pregnancy a secret.

“Hindi naman namin tinago. Hindi lang namin na-post. Pero kasi kapag lumalabas kami, although naka-mask, may mga nakakakilala pa rin sa akin… May mga nagpapa-picture. Eh kasama ko si Trina. Alangan naman [itago ko siya]?” he said.

He also said that he did not have second thoughts about sharing a picture of their baby online.

“Little angel ‘yun eh. Blessing ‘yun. Bakit mo itatago ang ganyan kalaking blessing at happiness sa buhay mo? Hindi rin naman ako nagpo-post para sa ibang tao. Nagpo-post ako kasi gusto ko, gusto namin ni Tina i-share ‘yung happiness,” he said.