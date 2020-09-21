“LOOK: Carlo Aquino’s beautiful baby daughter Enola Mithi”

Carlo Aquino and Trina Candaza’s baby daughter Enola Mithi is one good looking celebrity baby.

A week after announcing the arrival of his baby daughter Enola Mithi, Carlo Aquino and girlfriend Trina Candaza shared close up shots of their firstborn on their respective Instagram accounts last September 20.

Carlo first confirmed his relationship with his model girlfriend last year. In previous interviews, he already hinted that he was ready to take their relationship to the next level. “Siyempre oo, oo kasi nasa tamang edad na ako e, 34 na ako e. Titingnan natin sa mga susunod na buwan, taon. Nag iba ‘yung outlook sa buhay, mas magaan, mas happy, wala naman siguro sa tagal ‘yun,” he said’

Carlo denied trying to keep his baby a secret. In a report on ABS-CBN news, the talented actor said, “It was a blessing. Why would you hide such a great blessing and happiness in your life? I didn’t post it for others. I posted it because I wanted to. Tina and I wanted to share our happiness.”

Just like other celebrities like John Prats, Cheska Kramer, and Vicky Belo who’s kids all have their own accounts on social media, Carlo and Trina launched their daughter’s Instagram account @enolamithi a day before she was born on September 12. As of this writing, the account currently has four posts and 3,993 followers.