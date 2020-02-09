“LOOK: Cast of ‘Tabing Ilog: The Musical’ revealed”

Seventeen years after its TV conclusion, the iconic youth-oriented drama “Tabing Ilog” is returning as a live stage musical.

On Friday, the “Tabing Ilog: The Musical”, presented by ABS-CBN and Star Hunt, finally revealed its cast: a talented mix of Star Hunt artists, MNL 48 members, and theater actors.

The new ‘barkada’ include Kiara Takahasi, Abi Kassem, and Gab Pangilinan, who will alternate as Eds, originally played by Kaye Abad; Hanie Jarar, Skye Quizon, and Ian Pangilinan as Rovic, portrayed by John Lloyd Cruz; Batit Espiritu and Emjay Sevilla as Badong, Paolo Contis’ character; and Gian Wang, Gabby Sarmiento, and Jem Macatuno as James, Patrick Garcia’s character.

Meanwhile, alternating as Fronzy, the role originally played by Baron Geisler, are Argel Saycon, Elyson de Dios, and Vino Malabot; as Mia Canton, Jodi Sta. Maria’s character, are Belle delos Reyes, and Abby Trinidad; and finally, as Corrine, Desiree del Valle’s character, are Lou Yanong, Missy Quino, and Teetin Villanueva.

“Tabing Ilog: The Musical” will also star veteran actors Agot Isidro and Jojit Lorenzo, along with Joanne Co and Paolo O’Hara, all of whom will be playing multiple roles. Other actors include Lie Reposposa, Noel Comia, and Brei Binuya who will alternate as Sammy, James’ sister. Art Guma, Ian Hermogenes, and Franco Ramos, on the other hand, will play a new character, Ely.

The musical, directed by Topper Fabregas, is set to open on March 7, and will run until April 26. It will be staged at the Dolphy Theater at the ABS-CBN complex in Quezon City.

Ticket prices, available on Kapamilya Tickets, range from P1,000 to P2,500.