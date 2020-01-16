“LOOK: Catriona Gray celebrates birthday with kids of Young Focus”

Catriona Gray on Tuesday said she couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate as she gave a glimpse of her recent birthday celebration with the kids of Young Focus.

Beauty queen Catriona Gray on Tuesday said she couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate as she gave a glimpse of her recent birthday celebration with the kids of Young Focus, the non-government organization that has been at the center of her advocacy even before she was crowned Miss Universe in 2018.

Catriona turned 26 last January 6.

On Instagram, the Filipina-Australian shared photos from the children’s party she organized for the kids of Young Focus, captioned, “Celebrating my birthday with my [Young Focus] family! Had such an awesome day singing and dancing with all the students and staff!”

Young Focus is a non-government organization that works towards making education accessible to the poorest children in the Philippines. Their main area of operations is in the Smokey Mountain communities of Tondo, Manila.

Weeks before she bagged the Miss Universe crown, Catriona released the song “We’re In This Together” as her way of supporting the organization.