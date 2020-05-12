“LOOK: Celebs greet Judy Ann Santos on her birthday”

Several local celebrities took to Instagram to send their birthday greetings for Judy Ann Santos, who turned 42 years old on Monday, May 11.

For one, Gladys Reyes, her co-star in the ’90s series “Mara Clara,” posted photos of them together as she thanked Judy Ann for almost 30 years of friendship.

“Happy birthday Jud. Salamat sa halos tatlong dekada ng pagkakaibigan. Mahal kita!” she wrote in her caption.

Aside from Gladys, her “Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes” co-star Angelica Panganiban also greeted Judy Ann through an Instagram post.

“Isa sa mga pangarap ko sa buhay ko ang maging katulad mo. Ka idol idol ka ate. Sa lahat ng aspeto. Magaling na aktres, mabuting kaibigan, kahanga hanga pag dating sa pagaalaga at pagmamahal sa pamilya. Ina, anak, kapatid, asawa, kaibigan. Lahat na lang sinalo mo ate 👏🏼 sana wag maubos ang pagmamahal at kabutihan sa puso mo. I love you ate. Happy birthday,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Jolina Magdangal, likewise, posted a collage of her old photos with Judy Ann as she wished her a happy birthday.

“‘Yung panahon pa na kami ay marupok sa pag-ibig. Hahahahaha!!! I will always treasure these pictures specially the moment mare. Thank you for being a really good friend. Happy happy birthday!!!” she said.

Other stars who took to Instagram to greet Judy Ann on her birthday included Dominic Roque and Beth Tamayo.

See their posts below: