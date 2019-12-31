“LOOK: Cesar Montano bonds with his daughters Angelina, Samantha, and Chesca”

Cesar Montano spends some time with his daughters with ex-wife Sunshine Cruz.

Cesar Montano took some time off to spend some time with his daughters Angelina, Samantha, and Chesca.

Angelina shared a photo of themselves with their father on her Instagram story.

This comes after Cesar’s former wife Sunshine Cruz said that their daughters understand their current situation. Since their separation, their daughters have been living with Sunshine and the action star is allowed to visit and spend time with them whenever he wishes to.

“The girls are smart enough to understand na meron siyang ibang pinagkakaabalahan. Andito naman ako palagi for them,” Sunshine said.

Their marriage was annulled just last September 2018, almost 18 years after they tied the knot. Currently, Sunshine is in a relationship with Ara Mina’s half-brother Macky Mathay which started in 2016 and their children have been supportive of it.