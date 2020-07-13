Look: Churches

Churchgoers in Manila observe safety protocols against Covid-19 as they hear mass on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Devotees of the Black Nazarene patiently wait for their turn to enter Quiapo Church as only 10 percent of the church’s seating capacity were allowed inside. In Pandacan, Reverend Fr. Sonny de Claro officiated a mass in the parking area of the fire-ravaged Sto. Niño de Pandacan Parish Church. Meanwhile in Sampaloc, the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Our Lady of Loreto installed warnings on chairs to enforce physical distancing. PHOTOS BY ENRIQUE AGCAOILI AND MICHELLE ALQUINTO