“LOOK: Chynna Ortaleza’s sweet birthday message for Kean Cipriano”

Chynna Ortaleza posted a heartwarming message for her husband, Kean Cipriano, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, June 11.

On Instagram, the actress shared a photo of her husband with their two kids, Stellar and Salem, as she greeted her “mahal” on his special day.

“I’ve come across messages saying, ’ipagdadamot ko ang artist na ito,’ countless times. When I see that.. I take a look at you and the statement takes on a new meaning,” she said.

“I always see you hard at work looking for opportunities, closing deals, reaching out to other people & taking care of us. Non-stop. Despite what other people say you still keep on doing things for other people. Your capacity to power through life is something else. No matter how sorely tempted I am to say tama na pagdadamot na kita & just step in and tell you to stop thinking of others before yourself… I know that it’s not possible. You are made this way. A man with a giving heart. With a passion to create & open doors for other people,” she added.

Chynna went on to share her birthday wish for Kean.

“Let me just remind you to guard yourself & most especially your heart at all times. Keep the peace in your soul. I’ll pray your passion be anchored to good intentions always. May you find more time for yourself despite life’s demands. I’ll stay brave for you. I’ll be here supporting your dreams always,” she wrote.

Addressing her husband, Chynna wrote: “Thank you Kean for your kindness & your love. May the universe & God continue to bless you. Happy Birthday Mahal ko.”

Chynna and Kean were married in a civil ceremony in 2015. They tied the knot for a second time in a church wedding in 2017.

They have two children, Stellar, born in April 2016, and Salem, whom they welcomed last September.