“LOOK: Claudine Barretto keeps Rico Yan’s blanket; now uses it with son Noah”
Claudine Barretto still has Rico Yan’s blanket.
Claudine Barretto shared with her online followers the usual routine she does at home in taking care of her youngest son Noah.
“This is how we roll,” shared.
While the netizens described her as a doting mother, other eagle-eyed fans noticed ‘something special.’ The Optimum Star’s fans were referring to the blanket Claudine used to cover Noah’s back.
The netizens guessed that the blanket might be the one that Claudine gave to the late Rico Yan, who was Claudine’s boyfriend then.
She then confirmed the speculation and said, “Yes po. It’s Ry’s yellow blanket. I first bought that in Gift Gate when I was 15 years old. Sabina’s age. Ry brings it anywhere or any country he goes to. Thank you.”
Another netizen asked her, “So gift mo yan kay Ry by that time hindi pa kayo, kayo pa ni Mark [Anthony Fernandez].”
“Yes kami pa ni Mark nun. That was my security blanket, tapos nung kami na ni Ry naging kanya na,” she said.
Claudine and Rico were one of the top love teams during the 90s and eventually got into a relationship after being paired together onscreen.