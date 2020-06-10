“LOOK: Coco Martin visits ‘Ang Probinsyano’ co-star Lito Lapid at Senate”

Actor Coco Martin paid a visit to Senator Lito Lapid, his former co-star in ABS-CBN’s longest-running primetime series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano”, at his office in the Senate Tuesday.

The reunion of the two stars was captured by the Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau, which then shared the photo on Facebook.

In “ Ang Probinsyano ”, Lito played Romulo Dumaguit, a.k.a. Pinuno, the leader of vigilante group Vendetta whose goal is to eliminate corruption and other crimes from the country.

In February 2019, ahead of the start of the local election campaign period, Lito exited the top-rating series in line with poll rules that ban showbiz appearances for candidates. Other election aspirants who followed his exit from “Ang Probinsyano” were Edu Manzano, Jhong Hilario, and his son, Mark Lapid.

Currently, Coco, who plays the titular character Cardo Dalisay, is gearing up for the much-anticipated primetime comeback of the action series, months after it halted production due to the coronavirus threat.

With ABS-CBN still off air following the government’s issuance of cease and desist order against the network due to its lapsed franchise, “ Ang Probinsyano ”, along with other ABS-CBN programs, will be returning on television via the new Kapamilya Channel.

Kapamilya Channel will be available from June 13 on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, and most member-cable operators of the Philippine Cable Television Association (PCTA) nationwide.