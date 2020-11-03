“LOOK: Coleen Garcia, Billy Crawford share adorable photos of son Amari”

Followers of Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford could not help but gush about their baby boy Amari in a series of photos they shared of him on social media.

Followers of celebrity couple Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford could not help but gush about their baby boy Amari in a series of photos they shared of him on social media.

Shot by Stork Studio, the adorable photos of Amari were shared by the couple on Instagram on Tuesday morning, November 3.

“COMPLETELY OBSESSED,” Coleen captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Billy said: “CUTENESS OVERLOAD!”

Among those who could not help but gush over how adorable Amari is were Gary Valenciano, Luis Manzano, Ria Atayde, Maxene Magalona, Isabelle Daza, Karen Davila, and Sofia Andres.

Coleen and Billy first announced that they’re expecting a child last March. They eventually welcomed their son via a home birth in September.

Before giving birth, Coleen opened up to local magazine Preview about starting a family with Billy.

“I think we’ll be pretty reasonable parents. We’re both on the same boat when it comes to raising our children, so at least we can rely on each other and work as partners. I do believe we’ll take it day by day and learn as we go. We both have grown so much since we first started dating, but we’re still growing and still continuing to work on ourselves!” she said.

“Children tend to look up to their parents and follow their example, so we want to be the best we can be for our son, but we don’t want him to see us as the standard,” she continued. “He will know, and we will remind him, that we are not perfect. I also don’t want to be excessive. I want to be exactly what he needs me to be. One thing is for sure, though. He will grow up in a very loving environment!”

“What intimidates me most is the responsibility!” admitted Coleen. “It might not be easy to learn how to take care of a baby for the first time, and it won’t stop there. We are also accountable for the person he will become. I know we will make mistakes along the way, and there’s no guaranteed formula for all of this, but it’s a challenge I’m more than happy to accept!”

Billy, for his part, expressed how overjoyed he and Coleen are to have their son in an interview last month.

“Sobrang araw-araw ako talaga nagpapasalamat sa Diyos na biniyayaan kami. Hindi ka lang makapaniwala. Alam natin na lahat tayo may pinagdadaanan sa buong mundo. Pero ‘yung mafi-feel mo sometimes na, ‘Lord, alam kong hindi ko deserve ito pero binigay mo pa rin,’ doon ako talaga nagpapasalamat. Hiningi ko, binigay Niya,” he said.

Billy and Coleen tied the knot in a grand wedding in Balesin Island in April 2018.