“LOOK: Cristalle Belo’s maternity shoot for her second child”

Cristalle Belo is excited to welcome her second child.

As she prepares for the arrival of her second child, the daughter of doctor-to-the-stars Vicki Belo recently posed for a maternity shoot by Stork Studio.

“It’s always been my dream to have a milk bath maternity shoot and I finally got to do it,” she said on Instagram.

“I had so much fun doing this shoot and what was even better, my skin felt so soft after. Now I know why the ancient Queens used to have milk baths!” she added.

Belo is expecting her second child with her husband, Justin Pitt.

They already have a one-year-old son named Hunter James.

The skin care entrepreneur and her husband, an Australian hotelier, were married in 2016 in a picturesque ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.