“LOOK: Daniel Padilla joins family of Kathryn Bernardo for New Year’s Eve celebration”

Daniel Padilla joined the family of his girlfriend, Kathryn Bernardo, in welcoming the new year.

Kathryn’s mother, Min Bernardo, took to social media on Wednesday to share a photo of her family celebrating New Year’s Eve with the actor at Club Paradise island resort in Palawan.

“God thank you for everything, though our family is not complete this time, we are very much blessed even we are thousand miles away with each other. Thank you so much, 2019! It has been an overwhelming year! Celebrating the last day of 2019 in Rumba Cabana New Year’s Eve Party at Club Paradise Palawan!” she wrote as caption.

The longtime couple, however, celebrated Christmas Day apart, as seen in photos shared by Kathryn and Daniel’s mother, Karla Estrada, last December 25.

Kathryn and Daniel have been dating for more than seven years.