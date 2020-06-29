“LOOK: Daniel Padilla posts sweet photo with Kathryn Bernardo”

See Daniel Padilla’s Instagram post that set the online world abuzz.

The online world went on a frenzy after Daniel Padilla posted a sweet photo of himself and his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo on social media.

On Sunday night, June 28, Daniel shared a snapshot of himself kissing Kathryn on the cheek on his Instagram page.

“Stand by Me,” he captioned the said photo.

Stand by Me A post shared by DP (@supremo_dp) on Jun 28, 2020 at 5:51am PDT

The post has already amassed more than 500K likes as of this writing.

Netizens expressed their kilig over the said Instagram post.

“Ayieeee kinilig ako, jusko pakasal na kasi kayo kuya @supremo_dp,” one netizen said.

READ: DATE NIGHT! Daniel Padilla brings specially made ‘ayuda’ for Kathryn Bernardo

“We love you both forever. Paulit-ulit ko pinapanood ang Got to Believe at Pangako Sa’yo. At paulit-ulit pa rin akong kinikilig,’ another netizen stated.

It was in 2018 when the couple confirmed that they have been in a relationship for more than 5 years already then.

In February, it was announced that the couple is set to star in a new film titled After Forever, which will be directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina.