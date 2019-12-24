“LOOK: Daniel Padilla takes Kathryn Bernardo on a sweet date to ‘old Manila’”
Daniel Padilla brought his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo to Intramuros, known as old Manila, for a date.
Daniel Padilla took his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo on an impromptu date to the Walled City of Manila.
Wearing only her pajamas, Kathryn Bernardo visited some of the most famous tourist spots in Intramuros with Daniel Padilla.
Some of the places the couple visited include the outdoor Gallery of the Presidents of the Philippines and San Agustin Church, the oldest stone church in the country.
“Went on an impromptu Intramuros date last night after our Christmas party because he wanted to show me what old Manila looks like at night, especially during the holiday season,” the actress wrote in her post.
“Tried to look for bibingka too! Sayang ubos na,” Kathryn added, sharing their experience while looking for the famous Christmas staple.
It was in 2018 when Kathryn and Daniel opened up about their then-five-year relationship.