“LOOK: Daniel Padilla’s 25th birthday at home with family”

Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla enjoyed his day with his siblings and other family members in their Quezon City home.

Despite the home quarantine situation, Daniel Padilla was still able to have a special and meaningful celebration with his family in their home for his 25th birthday last April 26, Sunday. Aside from his mom Karla Estrada, DJ also had fun with his three siblings Jose Carlito, Margaret, and Carmela along with their family members in their home in Quezon city.

DJ’s mom Karla wrote on her Instagram account, “Maligayang kaarawan anak! Hindi ko napanood kagabi ang concert ni ate Regine (Velasquez) dahil sinalubong natin ang birthday mo kaya sa YouTube ko panonoorin mamaya!🤩 ganon pa man ay nairaos naTIN ng maligaya at matiwasay ang Bday salubong mo anak, kasama ang isang masaya at malaking angkan na meron tayo. You are a Blessing to all of us.you are a gift from heaven and our biggest joy. You’re the first boy who stole my teenage heart. No matter where you go, no matter how old you are .. You will always be my loving Son. My Hero and My Superstar. GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR BEAUTIFUL SOUL. WE ALL GOT YOUR BACK! WE LOVE YOU! ♥️

On her Instagram account, DJ’s sister Magui wrote,

“Maligayang kaarawan sa kaisa-isang lolo ng bahay. Thank you for being the sweetest, kindest, most annoying, and weirdest kuya. You deserve all the love the world could give 🤍 Super wuper love you”