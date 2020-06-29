“LOOK: Daughter of James Yap and Michela Cazzola turns 2”

James Yap and Michela Cazzola’s daughter Francesca celebrated her second birthday on June 27.

James shared snapshots of their celebration as a family on his Instagram page. In the photos, it can be seen that Francesca had a mermaid-themed celebration.

“Happy 2nd birthday my love, Francesca. Papa loves you so much my Love,” James wrote on Instagram.

Celebrity friends of the couple extended their birthday wishes to Francesca via social media.

“She is so beautiful. Happy birthday Francesca!” Bianca Gonzalez wrote.s

“2 na si Frenchy. Happy bday sa imong ka guapa na princess (Happy bday sa imong napakaganda na princess),” Dolly Carvajal said.

Francesca is the second child of James and Michela.