“LOOK: Dawn Zulueta ‘back to work’ with Edu Manzano”

Actress Dawn Zulueta on Saturday confirmed that she will be appearing in a new show opposite fellow actor Edu Manzano.

On Instagram, Dawn expressed her excitement about getting back to work as she posted a photo of her with the actor while on set of “a new and exciting project.”

“Coming soon,” she wrote as caption.

This isn’t the first time that Dawn and Edu have worked together. In 1994, the two actors top billed the comedy-drama film “Wanted: Perfect Father,” alongside late comedy icon Dolphy Quizon. Later, in 2018, they co-starred in the ABS-CBN long-running series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” together with fellow seasoned star Alice Dixson.

Meanwhile, Dawn was last seen in the family-drama movie “Family History” opposite Michael V.