“LOOK: Dawn Zulueta embraces natural ‘silver hair’ amid quarantine”

With salons and shops shut due to the ECQ declared in parts of Luzon to stem the COVID-19 spread, seasoned actress Dawn Zulueta counts herself as among the many who haven’t been able to get treatment for their hair as usual.

With salons and shops shut due to the enhanced community quarantine declared in parts of Luzon to stem the coronavirus spread, seasoned actress Dawn Zulueta counts herself as among the many who haven’t been able to get treatment for their hair as usual.

The 51-year-old star shared that she has been letting her natural hair grow while in self-isolation, as she showed off her visibly grey roots in a selfie she posted on Instagram Tuesday, May 12.

“Well, there it is… how home schooling can make your hair turn white,” she said in jest.

“Almost 3 inches of my silver hair is visible now,” she continued. “I’m challenging myself not to do hair color while under quarantine/lockdown. Let’s see how long I can bear it.”

In the comments, fans praised Dawn for her ageless beauty, while others said they relate to her situation, including fellow stars Piolo Pascual, Arlene Muhlach, and Princess Punzalan.

“Maganda pa rin kahit may white hair na,” wrote one user.

“Ayos lang sa akin pumuti ang buhok basta ganyan kaganda. How to be you po?” added another.

Piolo, meanwhile, wrote: “Muntik na nga ako magmano sa sarili ko when I saw myself in the mirror [silly face emoji].”

While Princess said: “I know what you mean. Whoo! Ang hirap maging teacher. … Pero kahit may gray ka na, you are still beautiful. Classic beauty.”

As of writing, Dawn’s post has earned more than 38,000 “likes” and 910 comments.