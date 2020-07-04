“LOOK: Dianne Medina showcases baby bump in maternity shoot”

To prepare for the arrival of her baby, actress and television host Dianne Medina recently posed for a maternity shoot by Nice Print Photography, flaunting her baby bump in stylish outfits.

She is 28 weeks pregnant with her first child.

And to prepare for the arrival of her baby, actress and television host Dianne Medina recently posed for a maternity shoot by Nice Print Photography, flaunting her bare baby bump while dressed in a matching black lingerie top, blazer and pants.

She was also seen in a black long-sleeved crop top and ripped denim jeans that highlighted her tummy being held by her husband, dancer and actor Rodjun Cruz.

Dianne, 33, did the photo shoot with Rodjun at their home as Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Answered prayer,” wrote Dianne in the caption of one of the maternity photos she posted on her Instagram page.

Rodjun, meanwhile, said he can’t wait to hold their child in his arms.

Last June, the celebrity couple announced that they are having a baby boy.

“Finally nalaman ko na boy ang anak namin ni Dianne,” Rodjun was quoted as saying during their virtual gender reveal party for their firstborn.

“Sobrang happy ko talaga hindi ma-explain ‘yung feeling, overwhelming. Actually hindi ko alam ang sasabihin ko, speechless talaga siyempre thankful talaga ako. Answered prayer kasi nagkaroon kami ng baby ni Dianne. Tapos kahit boy or girl ‘yan kung ano ang blessing na ibigay sa amin ni Lord ay mamahalin namin ng sobra. Ngayon siyempre nalaman ko na baby boy. Excited ako sa future namin,” he added.

Dianne and Rodjun first announced that they are expecting their first child last April.

The two tied the knot at a church ceremony in the Manila Cathedral last December after being in a relationship for more than a decade.