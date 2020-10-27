“LOOK: Diego Loyzaga starts shooting comeback film”

Actor Diego Loyzaga has started shooting scenes for his comeback film, ‘Loving Christine’ under Viva Films.

Over the weekend, Diego and his new leading lady, AJ Raval, shared photos of themselves while on the set of their new movie under Viva Films.

A first look at the film was also released by director Yam Laranas on his Instagram page.

Loving Christine is Diego’s first acting project after ending his two-year showbiz hiatus last August.

At that time, he was introduced as the newest contract artist of Viva Artists Agency. In an online press conference, 25-year-old Diego said fans can expect more projects from him.

“This time around, I really want to focus on the craft, my acting,” he said. “I want to have a lot of movies under my belt. This time around, I want the public to watch me in a lot of movies.”

“I’m ready to accept sexy or mature roles,” he added. “Whatever the script calls for, I’m ready to do it.”

Diego, the son of Cesar Montano and Teresa Loyzaga, has starred in films Petmalu, Mama’s Girl, and Bloody Crayons.