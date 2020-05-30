“LOOK: Dimples virtually bonds with Angel, Anne, and Bea”

Photo credit: @dimplesromana. @annecurtissmith, @therealangellocsin and @beaalonzo IG

Despite their busy schedules, Dimples Romana, Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis and Bea Alonzo bonded via group video chat on Friday night.

In an Instagram post, Dimples shared that she capped off her Friday night by talking to her friends whom she considers as empowering women.

“So much love and respect for these friends of mine @therealangellocsin @annecurtissmith @beaalonzo. Hindi iniinda ang time difference, layo natin sa isa’t isa. Wouldn’t have ended this day any other way,” she wrote.

She added, “I had work from 10am- 9pm straight and capped off the night with the most empowering women I know. Love youuuu. Tag mo ‘yung Angel, Bea at Anne ng buhay mo,” Dimples said.

The four stars have recently collaborated for the “2020 Shop & Share” initiative, which aims to help out in the efforts to provide mass testing in the country.