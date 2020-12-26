“LOOK: Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera in Christmas-themed pictorial with Zia and Sixto”

Dingdong, Marian and their kids look adorable in their Christmas family pictorial.

Dingdong Dantes has shared the fun Christmas-themed pictorial he did with his family on Instagram.

In the photos, the actor posed with his wife Marian Rivera and two kids Zia and Sixto in a set filled with Christmas decorations.

“Sending some love and happiness from our family to yours this Holiday Season,” Dingdong wrote.

He added, “May you and your loved ones stay safe, strong and healthy as we welcome the coming year with much hope and prayers for abundance, peace and joy.”

Meanwhile, Marian also shared a set of photos on her Instagram page on Christmas Day.

“Sending some ❤️ and Happiness from our family to yours this holiday season! Mataimtim na Dasal para sa kaligtasan nating lahat,” Marian posted.

READ: Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera’s son Sixto turns one year old

Dingdong and Marian got married in December 2014.

They welcomed their first baby, Zia, in November 2015.

They welcomed their second child Sixto in April 2019.