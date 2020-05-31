“LOOK: Dominic Ochoa captures waterspout on camera”

Dominic Ochoa and his son Sandro witnessed the waterspout from their home.

While the occurrence of waterspout isn’t unusual, several residents living around the proximity of Laguna de Bay took to social media to share their experience witnessing the phenomenon firsthand — especially since multiple waterspouts have been spotted around the area.

At Laguna de bay… Katakot😮 Posted by Jo Anne on Saturday, 30 May 2020

One of the celebrities who witnessed a waterspout from his home was actor Dominic Ochoa who shared a photo of his son Sandro posing with one of the waterspouts in the background.

See the photo below:

Dominic Ochoa, who stars in the ABS-CBN sitcom Dok, Ricky Pedia, is known for taking on several iconic roles including Eric Abesamis in the youth-oriented show Gimik, Father Jose Guillermo in May Bukas Pa, and Bobby Ramirez in 100 Days To Heaven.