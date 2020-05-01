“LOOK: Donna, Vina, Angelu, Ana in ‘Kadenang Bulaklak’ throwback photo”

Donna Cruz had her fans in a nostalgic mood as she took to social media to share a throwback photo of the fresh-faced cast of the 1994 movie “Kadenang Bulaklak.”

In her most recent update on Instagram, the actress-singer was immediately recognizable along with her co-stars Angelu de Leon, Ana Roces, and Vina Morales as they stood side by side in the group photo.

“Kadenang Bulaklak. Sweet 16 here,” Donna wrote as caption, along with the hashtags #TBT and #BagetsPaKamiDito.

Responding to the post, Vina wrote: “Wahhh bagetssss. Miss you all.”

Directed by Joel Lamangan, “Kadenang Bulaklak” tells the story of four sisters whose parents are killed in a tragic accident. The eldest, Jasmin, is left under the care of an aunt while the other three are placed in an adoption center. She vowed that one day, she would find all her sisters and reunite her family.

The movie also starred Gloria Romero, Charito Solis, Nida Blanca, and Boots Anson-Roa.