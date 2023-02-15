LOOK: Dr. Pio Valenzuela museum now open to public

MANILA, Philippines — History enthusiasts and individuals may get a glimpse of Dr. Pio Valenzuela’s life as his museum opened its doors to the public.

The city government of Valenzuela unveiled the historical monument and led the museum’s inauguration on Tuesday.

The Museo ni Dr. Pio Valenzuela features “a vast collection of artifacts and memorabilia” that shows his family’s history.

“Its impressive architecture and preserved Spanish aesthetics is a shining symbol of Valenzuela’s heritage, and is likewise a choice venue for cultural and artistic events, as well as public seminars and conventions,” the city government website reads.

BUKAS NA ANG MUSEO NI DR. PIO VALENZUELA!SA MGA LARAWAN: Paghahawi ng Tabing ng Panandang Pangkasaysayan at… Posted by Valenzuela City on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Aside from Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian, Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja, former Tourism Secretary and great granddaughter of Dr. Pio Valenzuela, Bernadette Fatima Romulo-Puyat, OIC Executive Director Carminda Arevalo, Ian Christopher Alfonso and representatives from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines were also present at the event.

The Museum of Dr. Pio Valenzuela is located in Barangay Pariancillo Villa. It is free of charge and opens every Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

