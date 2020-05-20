“LOOK: Ellen Adarna bonds with son Elias”

Ellen Adarna is taking advantage of the enhanced community quarantine to spend quality time with her loved ones, particularly her son, Elias.

On Instagram Stories, the actress-model shared a cute bonding moment between her and Elias where they are seen painting together on a wall.

In a recent interview, Ellen said that her routine with her son has had adjustments since the coronavirus lockdown.

According to her, she wakes up around 5 a.m. and meditates for 30 minutes—a practice she had learned from a mental training in Bali, which she credited for her recovery from depression.

“And then I go back to him and then wait until he wakes up,” she said.

As a mother, Ellen has described herself as “very hands-on.”

She cited this reason when asked whether she’s considering resuming her acting career, saying, “No, no. I don’t want to say, like, forever, right? But definitely, not in the next seven years. I want to be with my son in his formative years.”

Ellen gave birth to Elias, her son with former co-star and boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz, in June 2018.