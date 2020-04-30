“LOOK: Ellen Adarna flaunts ‘mom bod’”

Ellen Adarna helped turn up the temperature a little this Wednesday, April 29, as she once again took to social media to show off her “mom bod.”

On Instagram, the sexy star shared photos of her soaking up the summer sun despite being stuck at home due to the coronavirus lockdown. Posing in a revealing bikini, Ellen gave fans yet another glimpse of her toned physique and hard-earned curves.

#mumbod A post shared by EA (@maria.elena.adarna) on Apr 29, 2020 at 5:55am PDT

Netizens were all praises for Ellen, with many calling her their “fitspiration.”

Asked how she was able to get back in shape after her pregnancy, Ellen shared that she only started dieting and exercising a year and three months after she gave birth to her only son, Elias.

“It took me a long time to recover. But I lost all the baby weight in less than two months by being really strict and sticking to my diet, portions, and exercise. I did vegetarian for two weeks and now perscatarian,” she said.

A quick look on her Instagram page shows Ellen regularly skipping ropes to stay active while on home quarantine.

“I go hard five days straight then I rest/recover two days,” said Ellen of her workout routine. “I take stretching seriously before and after a workout.”

Ellen gave birth to Elias in July 2018. The latter is her son with actor John Lloyd Cruz.