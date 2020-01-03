“LOOK: Ellen Adarna returns to Instagram”

After three years of being ‘absent’ on her public Instagram, Ellen Adarna posts for the first time about her New Year.

Ellen Adana pleasantly surprised fans in 2020 as she posted once again on her Instagram after going on a social media hiatus for almost three years.

The actress, who took a backseat from the limelight because of motherhood, shared a short clip of herself skiing in Switzerland.

“As per my instructor @smartinrs ‘keep going’ should be my mantra this year! #hello2020,” Ellen captioned her post.

The controversial star last appeared on television via the sitcom Home Sweetie Home .

Ellen then took a leave from showbiz after her relationship with Home Sweetie Home co-star John Lloyd Cruz progressed.

She later on gave birth to their first born, Elias, in 2018.