“LOOK: Ellen Adarna shares rare photo with son Elias”

In a rare moment, Ellen Adarna shared a photo with her son, Elias, on her Instagram account.

To mark Mother’s Day, the sexy star, who only recently became active on social media again, posted a photo of her with Elias taken during a family trip to Spain last January.

👩‍👦❤️ A post shared by EA (@maria.elena.adarna) on May 10, 2020 at 4:42am PDT

Comments were a flood of Mother’s Day greetings from Ellen’s fans and showbiz colleagues, including Anne Curtis, Isabelle Daza, and Jessy Mendiola.

One-year-old Elias is Ellen’s son with her former boyfriend, John Lloyd Cruz.

Just last April, the actress revealed her co-parenting setup with the actor, saying in an Instagram comment that Elias stays with her, but “he sleeps over his dad’s place twice a week because we co-parent.”