“LOOK: Ellen Adarna shows off bikini bod while on self-quarantine”

Quarantine or not, Ellen Adarna still sizzles in a two-piece swimsuit.

She may be on forced home quarantine due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, but this didn’t stop Ellen Adarna from showing off her summer figure.

On Instagram on Sunday, March 22, Ellen shared photos of herself sporting in a black bikini while soaking up the summer sun on the balcony of her good friend, furniture designer Vito Selma’s place in Cebu.

Mom Bod A post shared by EA (@maria.elena.adarna) on Mar 21, 2020 at 11:42pm PDT

The former Home Sweetie Home actress has been self-quarantining with Vito since arriving from Bali, Indonesia, where she had just undergone a 14-day mental training, last week.

In an Instagram Stories post, Ellen said that she would be staying in Vito’s place for another 14 days before coming home to her family—including her son with actor John Lloyd Cruz, Elias—as part of Department of Health’s (DOH) mandate for travelers returning from countries with confirmed cases of COVID-19.