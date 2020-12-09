“LOOK: Ellen Adarna spends time with son Elias in Amanpulo”

Ellen Adarna got to spend time with son Elias for some fun in the sun in Amanpulo.

Ellen Adarna made sure she got to spend some quality time with her son Elias in Amanpulo for a fun getaway.

In an Instagram post, Ellen shared with her followers some mother-and-son bonding moments with her son Elias Modesto.

R EAD: Ellen Adarna walks for 26 hours with no sleep, finishes mental training in Bali

Apart from dipping in the pristine blue waters of Amanpulo, Ellen also got to tour the island with Elias while riding a golf cart.

In a new video, Ellen can be seen dancing to Sean Kingston’s “Take You There” along the coast while Elias enjoyed the fine white sand of Amanpulo.

Watch the video below:

In another photo, Ellen can be seen carrying Elias and wrote in the caption: “Forever my baby you’ll be.”

Ellen also got to enjoy some time for herself, taking photos of herself wearing a swimsuit with the help of “self-timer.”

See photos below:

Ellen has always made sure to keep Elias away from the public eye during his early months as a toddler. But when Elias started spending time with her during the quarantine, Ellen has been slowly showing Elias’s face through photos and videos on Instagram.

R EAD: Ellen Adarna: ‘John Lloyd left the group chat’

The 32-year-old celebrity has a co-parenting setup with ex-partner John Lloyd Cruz with whom she confirmed her relationship back in 2017. The couple split in 2019.