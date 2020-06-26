“LOOK: Enchong Dee, Erich Gonzales enjoy bonding time”

Onscreen partners and best friends Enchong Dee and Erich Gonzales were reunited on Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In his latest Instagram update, Enchong posted a photo with Erich as he thanked her for spending a “whole day” catching up and collaborating with him.

“Erich is literally a message away. We collaborated, we got drunk, we caught up, we laughed… Thank you for today dai. I enjoyed my whole day with you,” he wrote in the caption.

Responding to Enchong’s post, Erich wrote: “Thank you also. Love you always!”

For her part, Erich also shared a peek into her bonding moment Enchong as she posted on her Instagram Stories a clip of the actor playing a video game.

Enchong and Erich have been close friends since they were first paired in the 2009 primetime series “Katorse.”

They went on to co-star in several projects, including the series “Tanging Yaman,” “Maria la del Barrio,” “Magkaribal,” and “The Blood Sisters,” as well as films “I Do,” “Paano Ko Sasabihin,” and “Once A Princess.”