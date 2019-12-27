“LOOK: Enchong Dee goes topless in the snow”
December 27, 2019 | Celebrity | No Comments|
Actor Enchong Dee took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of him posing topless in the snow.
Actor Enchong Dee took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of him posing topless in the snow.
The “Elise” star is currently in Europe to spend the holiday break with his family.
“For faster muscle recovery,” wrote Enchong as caption to shirtless photos of him taken at the Vestlia Resort in Norway.
Here’s a look: