“LOOK: Enrique Gil’s sweet Valentine’s Day surprise for Liza Soberano”

Liza Soberano received a sweet surprise from her boyfriend Enrique Gil this Valentine’s Day.

On Instagram, the actress revealed that she received not one, but two bouquets of red and blue roses from Enrique on the set of their primetime series “Make It With You.”

“Everyday is Valentine’s day with you,” she wrote as caption.

As if the surprise wasn’t sweet enough, Enrique also took to Instagram to express his love and gratitude to Liza for “having a beautiful heart and [for] loving me unconditionally.”

“You are my world, my everything. You are the reason why my life is amazing and never dull. Thank you for having a beautiful heart and loving me unconditionally. You’re my forever baby, I love you, Happy Valentines Love,” he said.

Liza and Enrique have been dating since 2014, the same year their love team was formed. Just last October, the two celebrated their fifth anniversary as a couple.