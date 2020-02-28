“LOOK: Erich Gonzales, Arjo Atayde to be paired in a movie”

Actors Erich Gonzales and Arjo Atayde are set to work opposite each other for the first time in a big screen project.

The big screen project, titled “Di Tayo Bagay” was announced on Thursday by producer Viva films.

It will be helmed by director Joel Ferrer, and will also star Joel Torre, Dino Pastrano, Chanel Morales, Karina Bautista, Aljon Mendoza, and Miko Gallardo.

Regal Films is producing the movie, which is described as a romantic-comedy.

The production company has yet to announce the film’s release date.

Erich was last seen on the big screen in “We Will Not Die Tonight” in 2018, and Arjo in “Stranded” in 2019.