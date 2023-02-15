LOOK: Fire hits fuel retail store in Caloocan City

MANILA, Philippines — A fire broke out at a retail store selling bottled fuel in Caloocan City on Wednesday, destroying vehicles and properties, said the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)- National Capital Region.

The fire bureau said the blaze engulfed the store and a vulcanizing shop beside it along Maligaya Street in Barangay 177. Firefighters received the call about the incident at around 1:14 p.m.

The first alarm was confirmed at around 1:17 p.m., and the fire was declared under control at 1:43 p.m., the BFP added.

The BFP declared fire out at 2:09 p.m. – almost an hour since the incident was reported.

Fire officer Nestor Siervo said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. But he noted that, so far, no injured individuals have been reported to them.

“Sa ngayon, wala pa pong reported na nasaktan. Mamaya pa po malalaman kapag bumalik na iyong nag-responde,” he told INQUIRER.net in a phone interview.

(As of now, there were no reported injuries. We’ll know more later when the responding officers return.)

