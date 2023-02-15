Trending Now

LOOK: Fire hits fuel retail store in Caloocan City

A fire broke out at a gas retail store in Caloocan City on Wednesday, destroying vehicles and establishments, said the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)- National Capital Region.

INQUIRER.net photo / Dennis Maliwanag

MANILA, Philippines — A fire broke out at a retail store selling bottled fuel in Caloocan City on Wednesday, destroying vehicles and properties, said the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)- National Capital Region.

INQUIRER.net photo / Dennis Maliwanag

The fire bureau said the blaze engulfed the store and a vulcanizing shop beside it along Maligaya Street in Barangay 177. Firefighters received the call about the incident at around 1:14 p.m.

INQUIRER.net photo / Dennis Maliwanag

The first alarm was confirmed at around 1:17 p.m., and the fire was declared under control at 1:43 p.m., the BFP added.

INQUIRER.net photo / Dennis Maliwanag

The BFP declared fire out at 2:09 p.m. – almost an hour since the incident was reported.

INQUIRER.net photo / Dennis Maliwanag

Fire officer Nestor Siervo said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. But he noted that, so far, no injured individuals have been reported to them.

INQUIRER.net photo / Dennis Maliwanag

“Sa ngayon, wala pa pong reported na nasaktan. Mamaya pa po malalaman kapag bumalik na iyong nag-responde,” he told INQUIRER.net in a phone interview.

INQUIRER.net photo / Dennis Maliwanag

(As of now, there were no reported injuries. We’ll know more later when the responding officers return.)

