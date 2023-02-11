LOOK: Fire ravages warehouse in Makati City

MANILA, Philippines — An industrial warehouse in Makati City was devastated by flames that reached the 3rd alarm, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

The warehouse in Barangay Singkamas reportedly had wooden materials, and the cars parked nearby were also damaged in the fire.

One person was injured, said the BFP. A 64-year-old man had a second-degree burn on his right arm. No casualties were reported.

According to the BFP on Friday, the fire was initially reported at 4:25 p.m. and was elevated to the 2nd alarm a few minutes later at 4:34 p.m., and then the 3rd alarm at 4:39 p.m.

The fire was declared under control at 5:41 p.m., but fire out was only declared at 8:06 p.m., said the BFP.

The cause of the fire has yet to be disclosed by the bureau, as well as the cost of the fire damage.

