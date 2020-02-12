“LOOK: First look at Julia Montes, Nadine Lustre in new series”

The first look at Julia Montes and Nadine Lustre in the upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye “Burado” has finally been revealed.

The first look at Julia Montes and Nadine Lustre in the upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye “Burado” has finally been revealed.

On Instagram, AdProm Head Eric John Salut uploaded a glimpse from the first shoot of the two actresses with co-stars Zanjoe Marudo, Paulo Avelino, and Thai actor Denkhun Ngamnet for the series, to be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment.

(From Eric John Salut, screenshot from Fashion Pulis)

According to Dreamscape head Deo Endrinal, “Burado” will be shot in several international locations, including the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, and India. The series, which will be directed by Emmanuel Palo of “ The General’s Daughter ” and Darnel Villaflor of “ Kadenang Ginto ,” is slated for a primetime release.

Other cast members of “Burado” include Carmi Martin, Angel Aquino, Joko Diaz, Ina Raymundo, Lotlot de Leon, Matet de Leon, Raymond Bagatsing, Mccoy de Leon, Javi Benitez, and Kokoy de Santos.