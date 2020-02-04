“LOOK: First look at Pokwang, Sue Ramirez in Regal Films’ “Mommy Issues””

The comedy-drama movie will be directed by “Kasal, Kasali, Kasalo” and “Batang PX” director Jose “Joey” Javier Reyes.

A glimpse from the first photo shoot of Kapamilya stars Pokwang and Sue Ramirez for the upcoming movie “Mommy Issues” was revealed last Tuesday.

The comedy-drama movie will be directed by “Kasal, Kasali, Kasalo” and “Batang PX” director Jose “Joey” Javier Reyes and will also star Jerome Ponce, Ryan Bang, and Gloria Diaz.

EXCLUSIVE: Right now at the look test for new comedy-drama #MommyIssues, with lead stars Pokwang, Sue Ramirez, Jerome Ponce, Ryan Bang, and Ms. Gloria Diaz. Soon in cinemas nationwide from @RegalFilms @RegalRoselle pic.twitter.com/SxoSlSO0ef — Cinema Bravo (@cinemabravoph) January 28, 2020

Pokwang was last seen in the 2018 QCinema International Film Festival entry “Oda Sa Wala” as Sonya, while Sue last appeared in Filipino Netflix pioneer “Dead Kids” as Janina.

Meanwhile, a release date for Regal Films’ latest big screen project is yet to be revealed.