“LOOK: First look at Pokwang, Sue Ramirez in Regal Films’ “Mommy Issues””

The comedy-drama movie will be directed by “Kasal, Kasali, Kasalo” and “Batang PX” director Jose “Joey” Javier Reyes.

A glimpse from the first photo shoot of Kapamilya stars Pokwang and Sue Ramirez for the upcoming movie “Mommy Issues” was revealed last Tuesday.

The comedy-drama movie will be directed by “Kasal, Kasali, Kasalo” and “Batang PX” director Jose “Joey” Javier Reyes and will also star Jerome Ponce, Ryan Bang, and Gloria Diaz.

mommy-issues-1.jpg

Pokwang was last seen in the 2018 QCinema International Film Festival entry “Oda Sa Wala” as Sonya, while Sue last appeared in Filipino Netflix pioneer “Dead Kids” as Janina.

Meanwhile, a release date for Regal Films’ latest big screen project is yet to be revealed.

