“LOOK: First look at Sarah Geronimo’s wedding ring”

Singer Sarah Geronimo gave fans a first glimpse of her wedding ring as she returned to work just days after tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli.

During the taping of the Battle Rounds of “ The Voice Teens Philippines “, where she is one of the coaches, at the ABS-CBN compound Monday, the Popstar Royalty was seen flashing her new sparkler on the same finger where she has her engagement ring.

Sarah, 31, married Matteo, 29, in a secret wedding ceremony at a hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on Thursday.

What was supposed to be a clandestine ceremony blew up after a close-in security detail filed a report accusing Matteo of punching him in a physical altercation following the civil wedding.

Matteo has since denied the accusations, while Sarah remained mum on the controversy.

Sarah and Matteo had dated for six years.