“LOOK: Former Angelito star Charee Pineda ties the knot”

Valenzuela councilor Charee Pineda weds fellow councilor Martell Soledad.

Former Angelito: Ang Batang Ama star Charee Pineda has apparently gotten married to her boyfriend of almost seven years Martell Soledad.

On February 28, the former actress and current Valenzuela City councilor posted on Instagram a photo showing an exchange of rings, captioned with the date and heart emojis while tagging Martell.

Her former Angelito co-star Kaye Abad was one of the first to congratulate her. Her co-stars from Kapamilya and Kapuso networks also sent in their congratulatory messages.

Last December 7, 2019, Charee had posted a photo taken at Fatima Church where she was wearing a diamond ring, announcing their engagement.

“At Fatima church. Where it all started. I love you my, Fiancé! 🙏🏼💙 @martellsoledad,” she wrote.

Charee’s last project with ABS-CBN was the second Angelito: Ang Bagong Yugto, the sequel to Angelito: Ang Batang Ama. Charee transferred networks in 2013 before running for local office in Valenzuela as a councilor.

Martell is also a politician and is Shalani Soledad’s cousin.