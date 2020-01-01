“LOOK: Former PBB housemate Fourth Solomon proposes to girlfriend Grizella Gratella”

While vacationing in San Francisco, California, former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Fourth Solomon surprised his model girlfriend Grizella Gratella by proposing in front of the scenic Golden Gate bridge.

The couple wore matching jogger suits during the proposal and continued their vacation by skiing in Big Bear Mountain with Fourth’s family members, which includes his twin brother actor-director Fifth Solomon.

Unlike his twin who pursued a career in showbiz, Fourth opted to focus on doing business after leaving the PBB house during the All In edition in 2014.