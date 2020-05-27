LOOK: GCQ preparations

Pasig City employees undergo rapid testing on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, as part of preparations for the resumption of work on June 1. Metro Manila mayors urged the government to place the National Capital Region under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) next month. In Manila, construction workers put finishing touches on the bike lane along the Baywalk in Roxas Boulevard. At the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, commercial flights remain grounded. Overseas Filipino Workers who were allowed to leave quarantine facilities after testing negative for Covid-19 patiently wait for available commercial flights. In their recommendation to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Metro mayors requested that more businesses will be allowed to reopen to restart the economy. Safety measures will still be maintained in all business establishments. PHOTOS BY RUY MARTINEZ, ENRIQUE AGCAOILI and MICHELLE ALQUINTO